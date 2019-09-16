Reviewing PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 109 7.70 N/A 2.10 52.70 360 Finance Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PayPal Holdings Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PayPal Holdings Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PayPal Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. 360 Finance Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PayPal Holdings Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.25% and an $122.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PayPal Holdings Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 1.1%. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors 360 Finance Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.