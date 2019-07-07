Reviewing Payment Data Systems Inc. (PYDS)’s and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 2.26 N/A -0.31 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.03 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Payment Data Systems Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Payment Data Systems Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Payment Data Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Payment Data Systems Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Payment Data Systems Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Payment Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s potential upside is 8.62% and its consensus price target is $36.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares and 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. Insiders held 2% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 14.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year Payment Data Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Payment Data Systems Inc.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.