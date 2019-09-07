Reviewing Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s results

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 12.25 N/A 0.76 134.86 SeaChange International Inc. 2 2.01 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Paylocity Holding Corporation and SeaChange International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paylocity Holding Corporation and SeaChange International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SeaChange International Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. SeaChange International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Paylocity Holding Corporation and SeaChange International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $115, with potential upside of 7.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paylocity Holding Corporation and SeaChange International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 50.4% respectively. About 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% are SeaChange International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors SeaChange International Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.