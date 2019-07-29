Reviewing Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s results

Both Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 90 12.35 N/A 0.76 127.71 Instructure Inc. 43 6.59 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paylocity Holding Corporation and Instructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corporation is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Instructure Inc. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Instructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Instructure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$105.33 is Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paylocity Holding Corporation and Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 88.5% respectively. About 33% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Instructure Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Instructure Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.