Reviewing Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s results

We are contrasting Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 102 2.72 35.66M 0.76 134.86 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.53M -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Paylocity Holding Corporation and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paylocity Holding Corporation and Ideanomics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 34,871,895.17% 17.1% 2.5% Ideanomics Inc. 4,005,501,222.49% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Ideanomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.74% and an $115 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Ideanomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 3.3%. 32.7% are Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation was more bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Ideanomics Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.