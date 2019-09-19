Reviewing Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s results

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 11.00 N/A 0.76 134.86 Everbridge Inc. 82 13.03 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation. Its rival Everbridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Everbridge Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s consensus target price is $115, while its potential upside is 18.70%. On the other hand, Everbridge Inc.’s potential upside is 38.75% and its consensus target price is $92.67. The results provided earlier shows that Everbridge Inc. appears more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paylocity Holding Corporation and Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 90.38% respectively. About 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Everbridge Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Everbridge Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.