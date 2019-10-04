Reviewing Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s results

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 102 2.72 35.66M 0.76 134.86 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 -1.10 65.56M 0.02 263.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Paylocity Holding Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Paylocity Holding Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Paylocity Holding Corporation and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 35,050,127.78% 17.1% 2.5% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1,391,961,612.77% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Paylocity Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s consensus target price is $115, while its potential upside is 18.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 94.1%. Insiders held roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation has 69.56% stronger performance while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.