Reviewing Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.34 N/A 0.76 134.86 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.82 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paylocity Holding Corporation and Dropbox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s consensus target price is $115, while its potential upside is 5.82%. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 21.06%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Dropbox Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 61.4%. About 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Dropbox Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Dropbox Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.