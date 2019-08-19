Reviewing Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

Both Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 94 11.82 N/A 0.76 134.86 Box Inc. 19 3.10 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Paylocity Holding Corporation and Box Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, Box Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Box Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Box Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 13.59% for Paylocity Holding Corporation with consensus target price of $118.33. Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.57 consensus target price and a 76.55% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Box Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation had bullish trend while Box Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Box Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.