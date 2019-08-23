Reviewing Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 207 22.10 N/A 2.45 98.23 ShotSpotter Inc. 43 8.38 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paycom Software Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Paycom Software Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. ShotSpotter Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Paycom Software Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$209.2 is Paycom Software Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -16.41%. Meanwhile, ShotSpotter Inc.’s average price target is $60, while its potential upside is 112.01%. Based on the results shown earlier, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares and 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. has stronger performance than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.