Reviewing Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

Both Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 212 22.61 N/A 2.45 98.23 SAP SE 122 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 demonstrates Paycom Software Inc. and SAP SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SAP SE appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycom Software Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Paycom Software Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SAP SE, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Paycom Software Inc. and SAP SE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SAP SE’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paycom Software Inc. and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Paycom Software Inc. is $209, with potential downside of -17.29%. On the other hand, SAP SE’s potential upside is 23.54% and its average price target is $152.33. Based on the results shown earlier, SAP SE is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of SAP SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. was more bullish than SAP SE.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.