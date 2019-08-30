Reviewing Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 210 22.30 N/A 2.45 98.23 Elastic N.V. 85 19.93 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software Inc. and Elastic N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56

$209.2 is Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -16.36%. Competitively Elastic N.V. has a consensus target price of $105.56, with potential upside of 20.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Elastic N.V. appears more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paycom Software Inc. and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 61.5% respectively. Paycom Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Elastic N.V.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.