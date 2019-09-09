Reviewing Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 213 20.70 N/A 2.45 98.23 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.27 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paycom Software Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. Its rival BSQUARE Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$209 is Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paycom Software Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 31%. About 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend while BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.