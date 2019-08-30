Reviewing Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 210 22.30 N/A 2.45 98.23 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 demonstrates Paycom Software Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Borqs Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Paycom Software Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Paycom Software Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paycom Software Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Borqs Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$209.2 is Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -16.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. has 96.61% stronger performance while Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.