Reviewing Paychex Inc. (PAYX)’s and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s results

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) compete with each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex Inc. 81 7.83 N/A 2.86 29.00 ManpowerGroup Inc. 88 0.24 N/A 7.94 11.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paychex Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. ManpowerGroup Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Paychex Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Paychex Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ManpowerGroup Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paychex Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex Inc. 0.00% 41.3% 12.5% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Paychex Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paychex Inc. Its rival ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paychex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paychex Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Paychex Inc. has a -0.30% downside potential and a consensus price target of $82. ManpowerGroup Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $99.6 consensus price target and a 14.96% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ManpowerGroup Inc. looks more robust than Paychex Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72% of Paychex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.7% of ManpowerGroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.7% of Paychex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paychex Inc. -2.35% -0.55% 1.32% 16.74% 20.05% 27.48% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97%

For the past year Paychex Inc. was less bullish than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors ManpowerGroup Inc. beats Paychex Inc.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.