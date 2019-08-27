Reviewing Paychex Inc. (PAYX)’s and DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s results

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) and DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) are two firms in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex Inc. 82 7.68 N/A 2.86 29.00 DHI Group Inc. 3 1.31 N/A 0.11 32.57

Demonstrates Paychex Inc. and DHI Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. DHI Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Paychex Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Paychex Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex Inc. 0.00% 41.3% 12.5% DHI Group Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Paychex Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DHI Group Inc. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paychex Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival DHI Group Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Paychex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DHI Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paychex Inc. and DHI Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 DHI Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -1.65% for Paychex Inc. with average target price of $79.33. DHI Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a -3.58% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Paychex Inc. is looking more favorable than DHI Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paychex Inc. and DHI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 65.1% respectively. Paychex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of DHI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paychex Inc. -2.35% -0.55% 1.32% 16.74% 20.05% 27.48% DHI Group Inc. 3.66% -3.92% 21.45% 83.08% 79.51% 142.11%

For the past year Paychex Inc. was less bullish than DHI Group Inc.

Summary

Paychex Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors DHI Group Inc.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

DHI Group, Inc. provides specialized Websites focused on select professional communities in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tech & Clearance, Global Industry Group, and Healthcare. The company operates Dice that provides job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network that matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also offers eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from across various sectors, such as asset management, risk, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; Hcareers, a Website for hospitality jobs in North America; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. In addition, the company offers Health eCareers, a Website that provides career services across various disciplines and specialties in the healthcare industry, including physicians, nurses, and a range of allied health professions. Further, it operates WorkDigital, which focuses on the recruitment industry; and Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals, as well as provides getTalent, a software as a service talent sourcing management and engagement tool. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.