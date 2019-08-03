Reviewing PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)’s and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Zynex Inc. 6 8.03 N/A 0.30 28.20

Table 1 demonstrates PAVmed Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PAVmed Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6%

Liquidity

PAVmed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Zynex Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Zynex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PAVmed Inc. and Zynex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynex Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average price target and a 16.85% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares and 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares. About 4.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99%

For the past year PAVmed Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynex Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Zynex Inc. beats PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.