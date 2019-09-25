Reviewing PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)’s and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s results

Both PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.64 N/A 0.49 8.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PAVmed Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has PAVmed Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1%

Liquidity

PAVmed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Accuray Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PAVmed Inc. and Accuray Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 86%. PAVmed Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. was less bullish than Accuray Incorporated.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats PAVmed Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.