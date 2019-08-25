Reviewing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)’s results

Both Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 12 0.53 N/A -1.46 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 9 2.42 N/A 0.52 14.25

In table 1 we can see Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -5.7% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 6.5%

Liquidity

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Jagged Peak Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.38% and an $14.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is $11.67, which is potential 80.09% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. looks more robust than Jagged Peak Energy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52%

For the past year Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has 12.37% stronger performance while Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.