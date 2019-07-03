Reviewing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s results

We are contrasting Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 13 0.72 N/A -1.46 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.15 7.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -5.6% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enerplus Corporation has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Enerplus Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enerplus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a 53.85% upside potential and an average price target of $17.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.44% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Enerplus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. -0.7% -14.13% -5.6% -20.52% -43.82% 23.86% Enerplus Corporation 3.65% -3.19% 6.8% -9.84% -28.05% 13.4%

For the past year Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. was more bullish than Enerplus Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. beats Enerplus Corporation.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.