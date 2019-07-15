Reviewing Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)’s and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL)’s results

As Diversified Utilities companies, Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 22 4.58 N/A 1.50 14.51 Unitil Corporation 55 1.97 N/A 2.95 19.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Unitil Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Unitil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Unitil Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 25.6% 5.5% Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Unitil Corporation’s 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pattern Energy Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Unitil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Unitil Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Unitil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 21.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of Unitil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Unitil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -1.27% -4.19% 5.64% 5.69% 19.08% 16.65% Unitil Corporation 1.69% 3.81% 7.46% 14.82% 19.97% 12.01%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc. was more bullish than Unitil Corporation.

Summary

Unitil Corporation beats Pattern Energy Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.