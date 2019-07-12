Reviewing Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)’s and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s results

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 22 4.66 N/A 1.50 14.51 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 11 3.77 N/A 0.15 75.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pattern Energy Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Pattern Energy Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 25.6% 5.5% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a 19.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares and 49.99% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares. About 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.62% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -1.27% -4.19% 5.64% 5.69% 19.08% 16.65% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 2.04% 0.52% 6.57% 11.63% 17.55% 14.63%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc. has stronger performance than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Pattern Energy Group Inc. beats Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.