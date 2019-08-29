Reviewing Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI)’s and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s results

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) compete against each other in the Trucking sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 18 0.52 N/A -1.08 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 33 0.87 N/A 2.47 13.44

In table 1 we can see Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has a beta of -0.1 and its 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Werner Enterprises Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Werner Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 34.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of Werner Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.5% are Werner Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -2.29% -6.61% -8.75% -16.96% -7.71% -13.24% Werner Enterprises Inc. -1.31% 6.42% 15.4% 10.7% 2.48% 26.1%

For the past year Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. had bearish trend while Werner Enterprises Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Werner Enterprises Inc. beats Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.