Reviewing Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI)’s and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s results

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) have been rivals in the Trucking for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 18 0.53 N/A -1.08 0.00 Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.29 N/A 1.08 18.51

Table 1 demonstrates Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.1 shows that Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Marten Transport Ltd. has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Marten Transport Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marten Transport Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 71.1% respectively. 2.1% are Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.8% of Marten Transport Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -2.29% -6.61% -8.75% -16.96% -7.71% -13.24% Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97%

For the past year Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. had bearish trend while Marten Transport Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Marten Transport Ltd. beats Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.