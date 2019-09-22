Reviewing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s results

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 1.95 N/A 0.63 24.64 Webster Financial Corporation 49 3.70 N/A 4.09 12.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation. Webster Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Webster Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Webster Financial Corporation’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 28.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares and 93.2% of Webster Financial Corporation shares. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Webster Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Webster Financial Corporation beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.