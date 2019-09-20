Reviewing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 1.95 N/A 0.63 24.64 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 5.14 N/A 1.62 13.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation. The First of Long Island Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Patriot National Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.39 beta means Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. The First of Long Island Corporation’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 55.3% respectively. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.