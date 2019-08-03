Reviewing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3.60%
|0.30%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|15
|24.64
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|1.14
|2.72
The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|6.55%
|1.68%
|3.47%
|-23.97%
|-19.11%
|8.42%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Patriot National Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
