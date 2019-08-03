Reviewing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.60% 0.30% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. N/A 15 24.64 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.