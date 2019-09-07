Reviewing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s results

Since Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.02 N/A 0.63 24.64 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.89 N/A 1.62 11.25

In table 1 we can see Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 1st Constitution Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Patriot National Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. In other hand, 1st Constitution Bancorp has beta of 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively 1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 24.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 8.42% stronger performance while 1st Constitution Bancorp has -8.63% weaker performance.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats on 8 of the 10 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.