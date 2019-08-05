Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)’s results

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.21 N/A 0.83 16.02 Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.62 N/A 1.13 14.92

Table 1 demonstrates Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waterstone Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Waterstone Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.46 beta. Waterstone Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.06 beta which makes it 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 60.1%. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance while Waterstone Financial Inc. has 3.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Waterstone Financial Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.