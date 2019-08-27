Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s and Its Peers results

As Savings & Loans company, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has 31.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has 5.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 0.40% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. N/A 14 16.02 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

The peers have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.46 shows that Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.