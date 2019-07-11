Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s results

Both Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.32 N/A 0.83 18.20 Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.62 N/A 1.77 12.39

Demonstrates Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Flushing Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Flushing Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s -0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Flushing Financial Corporation’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 79.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 8.66% 12.06% 1.83% -0.33% -2.71% -3.9% Flushing Financial Corporation -2.57% -3% -3.43% -3.89% -15.11% 2.04%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Flushing Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Flushing Financial Corporation beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.