Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s results

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.11 N/A 0.83 16.02 Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 1.99 N/A 3.44 10.02

Demonstrates Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Flagstar Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has a -0.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Flagstar Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.