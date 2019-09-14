Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s results

As Savings & Loans companies, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.12 N/A 0.83 16.02 First Defiance Financial Corp. 28 3.74 N/A 2.26 12.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp. First Defiance Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Defiance Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has a beta of -0.46 and its 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares and 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance while First Defiance Financial Corp. has 17.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Defiance Financial Corp. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.