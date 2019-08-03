Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s results

As Savings & Loans companies, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.23 N/A 0.83 16.02 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.79 N/A 2.63 11.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has a beta of -0.46 and its 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.1% and 20.9% respectively. About 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15% are Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.