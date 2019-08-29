Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)’s and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s results

Both Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.15 N/A 0.83 16.02 County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.41 N/A 2.04 8.75

Table 1 highlights Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. County Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is -0.46 and it happens to be 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, County Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively County Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 15.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.6% of County Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.8% of County Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance while County Bancorp Inc. has 2.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors County Bancorp Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.