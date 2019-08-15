Reviewing Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)’s and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s results

This is a contrast between Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.16 N/A 0.95 6.74 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Party City Holdco Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Yunji Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Party City Holdco Inc. and Yunji Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Party City Holdco Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 147.06% and an $10.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Yunji Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.4, while its potential upside is 55.68%. The data provided earlier shows that Party City Holdco Inc. appears more favorable than Yunji Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Party City Holdco Inc. and Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. was more bearish than Yunji Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Party City Holdco Inc. beats Yunji Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.