Reviewing Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)’s and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.18 N/A 0.95 6.74 Genuine Parts Company 103 0.68 N/A 5.39 18.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Party City Holdco Inc. and Genuine Parts Company. Genuine Parts Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Party City Holdco Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Party City Holdco Inc. is currently more affordable than Genuine Parts Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Party City Holdco Inc. and Genuine Parts Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Party City Holdco Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Genuine Parts Company has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genuine Parts Company are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Genuine Parts Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Party City Holdco Inc. and Genuine Parts Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Genuine Parts Company 0 2 1 2.33

Party City Holdco Inc.’s upside potential is 107.51% at a $9.4 average target price. On the other hand, Genuine Parts Company’s potential upside is 25.59% and its average target price is $110.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than Genuine Parts Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares and 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. had bearish trend while Genuine Parts Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Genuine Parts Company beats Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.