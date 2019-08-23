Reviewing Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)’s and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s results

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.20 N/A 0.95 6.74 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Party City Holdco Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Party City Holdco Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$9.4 is Party City Holdco Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 80.77%. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s potential upside is 110.84% and its average target price is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. appears more favorable than Party City Holdco Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Party City Holdco Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.4% are Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. was more bearish than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.