Reviewing Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR)’s and T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s results

Both Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) and T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.10 50.11 T-Mobile US Inc. 73 1.57 N/A 3.65 20.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. T-Mobile US Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications Company Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Partner Communications Company Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.3% T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. T-Mobile US Inc. on the other hand, has 0.4 beta which makes it 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, T-Mobile US Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Partner Communications Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than T-Mobile US Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Partner Communications Company Ltd. and T-Mobile US Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 35%. Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 46.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Partner Communications Company Ltd. 2.52% 11.18% -0.84% -4.99% 19% 0.85% T-Mobile US Inc. 2.75% 1.14% 8.05% 8.66% 32.18% 17.32%

For the past year Partner Communications Company Ltd. has weaker performance than T-Mobile US Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors T-Mobile US Inc. beats Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.