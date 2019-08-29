Reviewing Parsons Corporation (PSN)’s and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s results

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Parsons Corporation
|35
|0.88
|N/A
|8.01
|4.58
|NF Energy Saving Corporation
|4
|2.45
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Parsons Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Parsons Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NF Energy Saving Corporation
|0.00%
|-11.2%
|-7.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parsons Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Parsons Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Parsons Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|NF Energy Saving Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Parsons Corporation’s average price target is $38.25, while its potential upside is 13.30%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.7% of Parsons Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Parsons Corporation
|-1.74%
|0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|22.08%
|NF Energy Saving Corporation
|-4.82%
|-4.47%
|-42.35%
|-65.75%
|-43.06%
|-85.3%
For the past year Parsons Corporation has 22.08% stronger performance while NF Energy Saving Corporation has -85.3% weaker performance.
Summary
Parsons Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.
