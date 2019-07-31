Reviewing Parsons Corporation (PSN)’s and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s results

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 34 0.99 N/A 0.00 0.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 23 1.14 N/A 0.90 28.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Parsons Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Parsons Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.97% for Parsons Corporation with average target price of $37.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Parsons Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders held 98.55% of Parsons Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91% Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09%

For the past year Parsons Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC beats Parsons Corporation.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.