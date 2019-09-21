Reviewing Parsons Corporation (PSN)’s and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 35 0.91 N/A 8.01 4.58 Danaher Corporation 136 5.19 N/A 3.41 41.25

Demonstrates Parsons Corporation and Danaher Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Danaher Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Parsons Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Parsons Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Liquidity

Parsons Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Danaher Corporation are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Danaher Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Parsons Corporation and Danaher Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 9.50% for Parsons Corporation with average target price of $38.25. Meanwhile, Danaher Corporation’s average target price is $148, while its potential upside is 1.04%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Parsons Corporation is looking more favorable than Danaher Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Parsons Corporation and Danaher Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 82.2% respectively. 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Danaher Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year Parsons Corporation has weaker performance than Danaher Corporation

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Parsons Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.