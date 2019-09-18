Reviewing Parsons Corporation (PSN)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 35 0.98 N/A 8.01 4.58 Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82

In table 1 we can see Parsons Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colfax Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Parsons Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Parsons Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Parsons Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Colfax Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Colfax Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Parsons Corporation and Colfax Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Colfax Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Parsons Corporation’s upside potential is 1.84% at a $38.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Colfax Corporation’s consensus price target is $34.67, while its potential upside is 20.30%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Colfax Corporation is looking more favorable than Parsons Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Parsons Corporation and Colfax Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 19.87%. Parsons Corporation’s share held by insiders are 98.55%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Colfax Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Parsons Corporation has weaker performance than Colfax Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Colfax Corporation beats Parsons Corporation.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.