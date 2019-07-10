Reviewing Parsons Corporation (PSN)’s and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 33 1.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 3M Company 191 2.94 N/A 9.37 18.58

Demonstrates Parsons Corporation and 3M Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Parsons Corporation and 3M Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 3M Company 1 4 0 2.80

Parsons Corporation has an average price target of $37.5, and a 2.18% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of 3M Company is $180.8, which is potential 9.11% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, 3M Company is looking more favorable than Parsons Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Parsons Corporation and 3M Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.2% respectively. 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3M Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91% 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62%

For the past year Parsons Corporation has 7.91% stronger performance while 3M Company has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors 3M Company beats Parsons Corporation.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.