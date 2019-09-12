Reviewing Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s results

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.11 N/A 0.95 17.46 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.26 N/A 0.19 3.20

Table 1 demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Parsley Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Parsley Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Volatility & Risk

Parsley Energy Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Parsley Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$25.67 is Parsley Energy Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 38.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 0.9%. Insiders held 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend while SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bearish trend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 10 of the 11 factors.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.