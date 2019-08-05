Reviewing Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 19 2.41 N/A 0.95 17.46 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.21 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Parsley Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Parsley Energy Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Parsley Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Parsley Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75

$28.89 is Parsley Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 104.03%. Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s consensus target price is $181.38, while its potential upside is 48.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Parsley Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 90.5%. Parsley Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. was less bullish than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.