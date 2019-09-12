Reviewing Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.11 N/A 0.95 17.46 MV Oil Trust 8 5.35 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Parsley Energy Inc. and MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Parsley Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than MV Oil Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Parsley Energy Inc. and MV Oil Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that Parsley Energy Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MV Oil Trust has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Parsley Energy Inc. and MV Oil Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Parsley Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.67, while its potential upside is 38.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Parsley Energy Inc. and MV Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 10.3% respectively. 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has 25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. was less bullish than MV Oil Trust.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.