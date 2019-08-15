Reviewing Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s and Its Rivals results

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.80% 2.80% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. N/A 18 17.46 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Parsley Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

$29.3 is the consensus target price of Parsley Energy Inc., with a potential upside of 88.18%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.29%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Parsley Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that Parsley Energy Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Parsley Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Parsley Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.