Reviewing Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s and Its Peers results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. has 96.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Parsley Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.80% 2.80% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Parsley Energy Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. N/A 19 21.95 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Parsley Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Parsley Energy Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

With average target price of $28.89, Parsley Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 57.52%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Parsley Energy Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parsley Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s competitors have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Parsley Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.