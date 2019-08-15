Reviewing Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.60 N/A 0.95 17.46 EOG Resources Inc. 92 2.46 N/A 5.79 14.82

In table 1 we can see Parsley Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EOG Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Parsley Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of EOG Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that Parsley Energy Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EOG Resources Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. EOG Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Parsley Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 10 2.83

Parsley Energy Inc. has a 88.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.3. Competitively the average price target of EOG Resources Inc. is $115.15, which is potential 54.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Parsley Energy Inc. looks more robust than EOG Resources Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.82% stronger performance while EOG Resources Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Parsley Energy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.